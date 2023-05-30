Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

About Harmony Gold Mining

HMY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.66. 3,118,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

