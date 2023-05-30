Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRPN. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 1,653,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,979. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 42.6% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,846 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 23.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 158,027 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $57,632,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 12,902.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

