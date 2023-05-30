Great Portland Estates Plc (GPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.90 on July 10th

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.81. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 528.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Nicholson acquired 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.22 ($36,907.09). Insiders have acquired 6,372 shares of company stock worth $3,016,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Great Portland Estates

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.66) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

