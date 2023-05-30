Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Shares Up 0.1%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.06 ($7.59) and last traded at €7.01 ($7.54). Approximately 204,400 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.00 ($7.53).

GYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.86.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

