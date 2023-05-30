Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 39,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

