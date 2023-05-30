Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 14th

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GDV traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 9.94. 16,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.49. The company has a market cap of $131.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 1 year low of 9.23 and a 1 year high of 11.55.

