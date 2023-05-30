Galxe (GAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.53 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $103.53 million and $7.94 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Galxe has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

