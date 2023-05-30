Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 42.3% in May

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

FJTSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. 76,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,551. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

