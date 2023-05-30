Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,502 shares of company stock worth $107,506. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

