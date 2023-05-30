Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $36.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

FOX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

