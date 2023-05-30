Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBINGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBINGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

