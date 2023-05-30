Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.