Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWONK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of FWONK opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.46. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

