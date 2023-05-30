FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.28. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

The company has a market cap of $527.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

