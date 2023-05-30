First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,795. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

