First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,322 shares of company stock worth $259,618. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.