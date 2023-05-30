Financial Contrast: SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) vs. LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27% LiqTech International -78.33% -47.54% -27.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of LiqTech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and LiqTech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A LiqTech International $15.98 million 1.19 -$14.17 million ($2.56) -1.31

SMX (Security Matters) Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A LiqTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SMX (Security Matters) Public beats LiqTech International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

