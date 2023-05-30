Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $213.58 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $213.58 million and $34.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00052146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,740,811 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

