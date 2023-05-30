Ethereum Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,896.89 or 0.06836766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $228.10 billion and approximately $5.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00038790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,251,526 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

