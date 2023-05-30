ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) versus Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Critical Contrast

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 719.67%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $32.66 million 0.91 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Surface Oncology $30.00 million 1.63 -$63.59 million ($1.53) -0.53

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology.

Volatility & Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology N/A -87.82% -53.25%

About ERYTECH Pharma

(Get Rating)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Surface Oncology

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). Its pipeline also includes licensed product programs, such as a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930, Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813, preclinical). The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.