Ergo Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $96.95 million and $381,625.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,818.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00327835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00554391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00065948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00413347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,805,440 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

