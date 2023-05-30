Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERASGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 11,390,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,568.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,568.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Erasca by 172.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Erasca by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,371,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 378,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 1,538,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 665,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,998. Erasca has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

