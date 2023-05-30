Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 11,390,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,568.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,568.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Erasca Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Erasca by 172.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Erasca by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,371,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 378,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 1,538,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 665,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,998. Erasca has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

