East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS EJPRY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,201. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

