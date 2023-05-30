Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

