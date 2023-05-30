Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Trading Down 1.4%

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $53.54. Approximately 70,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 12,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.
Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.