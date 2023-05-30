Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

TSE:DFY opened at C$36.22 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.29 and a one year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.97.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2838509 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

