Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $466.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $503.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

