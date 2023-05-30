Darktrace (LON:DARK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a GBX 240 ($2.97) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 504 ($6.23) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.43) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 436.80 ($5.40).

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.21) on Friday. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,000.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.31.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

