CV SHOTS Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $88.36 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00253181 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

