Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

