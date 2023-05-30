CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after buying an additional 3,893,026 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,601,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

