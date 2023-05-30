Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRLBF. Piper Sandler lowered Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

