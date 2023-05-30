Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 16,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,076. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $12.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.