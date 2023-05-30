CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

