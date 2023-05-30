Contrasting Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cooper Companies and Innovative Eyewear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper Companies presently has a consensus price target of $398.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Cooper Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.8% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cooper Companies and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 11.10% 8.39% 5.18% Innovative Eyewear N/A -184.72% -136.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cooper Companies and Innovative Eyewear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $3.31 billion 5.52 $385.80 million $7.55 48.93 Innovative Eyewear $660,000.00 23.35 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Innovative Eyewear on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, babies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

