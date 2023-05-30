Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Stock Down 0.9 %

Conformis stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

