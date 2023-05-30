Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Conformis Stock Down 0.9 %
Conformis stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
