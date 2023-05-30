Conflux (CFX) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $903.81 million and $88.48 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,777.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00328103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00554815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00413511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003580 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,833,132 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,882,608,506.174216 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32626168 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $120,950,459.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.