Comparing Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) and Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) and Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ansell and Carl Zeiss Meditec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ansell alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ansell N/A N/A N/A Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ansell pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Carl Zeiss Meditec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ansell pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carl Zeiss Meditec pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ansell 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carl Zeiss Meditec 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ansell and Carl Zeiss Meditec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ansell presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus price target of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.52%. Given Carl Zeiss Meditec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carl Zeiss Meditec is more favorable than Ansell.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ansell and Carl Zeiss Meditec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ansell N/A N/A N/A $0.31 57.15 Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A $0.92 126.48

Ansell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carl Zeiss Meditec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Ansell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carl Zeiss Meditec shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carl Zeiss Meditec beats Ansell on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ansell

(Get Rating)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves. The Industrial segment provides multi-use hand and body protection solutions for industrial worker environments and specialty applications. The company was founded by Eric N. Ansell in 1899 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Rating)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment offers surgical microscopes and visualization solutions for neuro, ear, nose, and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiotherapy. The company was founded on July 2002 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.