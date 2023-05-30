Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in May

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 463,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,335.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $145.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.45.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

