Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 473,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.2 %

KOF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,555. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 146,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

