CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $19.43 Average PT from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

