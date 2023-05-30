CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CNB Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

CCNE stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $17.77. 96,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,929. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $374.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,863 shares of company stock valued at $148,818. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,748,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 579,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,813,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

