Citigroup Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $189.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.17.

SNOW stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

