China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,041,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 10,977,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33,472.3 days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
