Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

CHE.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.40. 124,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06. The company has a market cap of C$973.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.65 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

