Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

CMTOY stock remained flat at $3.51 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954. Cementos Argos has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

