Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.26. 199,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

