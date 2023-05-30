Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $13.28 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.28 billion and $177.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.50 or 0.06837617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,884,150,004 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

