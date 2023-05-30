Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$57.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$71.10. The company has a market cap of C$52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

