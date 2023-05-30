Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZIP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.90. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. Cadiz has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.31.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Further Reading

