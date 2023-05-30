Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKHW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKHW. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

